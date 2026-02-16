Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) COO Sells $4,659,336.00 in Stock

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) COO Andrew Ross sold 4,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.00, for a total value of $4,659,336.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,106,880. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:PH opened at $1,001.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $920.62 and its 200 day moving average is $825.21. The firm has a market cap of $126.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $1,012.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.54. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PH. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 42 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $990.47.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin’s product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

