Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 17,717 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 241.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,717 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Astera Labs by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter worth $204,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Astera Labs by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALAB shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Astera Labs from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.89.

Astera Labs stock opened at $129.32 on Monday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $262.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 25.70%.The company had revenue of $270.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Manuel Alba sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.18, for a total value of $24,927,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,574,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,650,077.64. This represents a 8.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus (revenue and EPS ahead) and management gave solid Q1 guidance, supporting the growth narrative tied to AI/hyperscaler demand. ALAB Stock Dips 31% Post Q4 Earnings

Q4 results beat consensus (revenue and EPS ahead) and management gave solid Q1 guidance, supporting the growth narrative tied to AI/hyperscaler demand. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities reiterated an Outperform rating and published multi-quarter EPS projections plus a $195 price target — a bullish analyst signal that supports upside if execution continues. MarketBeat – Northland Estimates

Northland Securities reiterated an Outperform rating and published multi-quarter EPS projections plus a $195 price target — a bullish analyst signal that supports upside if execution continues. Neutral Sentiment: Several deep-dive writeups and the Q4 earnings transcript are available for investors parsing the details (growth, product cadence, Scorpio X timing). These are useful for assessing whether margin pressures are one-off or structural. Earnings Call Transcript

Several deep-dive writeups and the Q4 earnings transcript are available for investors parsing the details (growth, product cadence, Scorpio X timing). These are useful for assessing whether margin pressures are one-off or structural. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports in the feed show anomalous “0 shares / NaN” values across dates — data appears erroneous and provides no reliable signal on short pressure. (Treat short-interest figures cautiously.)

Short-interest reports in the feed show anomalous “0 shares / NaN” values across dates — data appears erroneous and provides no reliable signal on short pressure. (Treat short-interest figures cautiously.) Negative Sentiment: Investors sold aggressively after management flagged margin headwinds and rising operating expenses; multiple outlets report a sharp post-earnings drop as traders re-priced the stock despite the beat. ALAB Stock Slides

Investors sold aggressively after management flagged margin headwinds and rising operating expenses; multiple outlets report a sharp post-earnings drop as traders re-priced the stock despite the beat. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade / notes and reports of a gap-down move amplified the sell-off — negative research and headlines can pressure sentiment even when fundamentals look strong. Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Analyst downgrade / notes and reports of a gap-down move amplified the sell-off — negative research and headlines can pressure sentiment even when fundamentals look strong. Negative Sentiment: Coverage pieces explain the paradox: stellar revenue growth but margin guidance and near-term opex make the print look less clean, prompting profit-taking and volatility. Why Stock Crashed Despite Strong Earnings

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

