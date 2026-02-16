Short Interest in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM) Increases By 63.6%

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 97,841 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the January 15th total of 59,788 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,506 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 323,506 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Get Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGSM opened at $26.62 on Monday. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.38.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,901,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,085,000 after purchasing an additional 694,623 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,984,000 after buying an additional 454,829 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,589,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,862,000 after purchasing an additional 320,323 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 645,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,026,000 after buying an additional 300,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 386,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 279,654 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year. CGSM was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.