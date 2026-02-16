Short Interest in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM) Increases By 63.6%

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 97,841 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the January 15th total of 59,788 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,506 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 323,506 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:CGSM opened at $26.62 on Monday. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.38.
Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%.
Institutional Trading of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF
Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Company Profile
The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year. CGSM was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.
