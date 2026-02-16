Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Short Interest Up 65.1% in January

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 554,072 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the January 15th total of 335,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,143,190 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,143,190 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOPA. Greenridge Global raised shares of Society Pass to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Society Pass to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Society Pass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Society Pass in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on Society Pass from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Society Pass Trading Up 12.3%

Shares of SOPA stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.76. Society Pass has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $6.28.

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.82). Society Pass had a negative net margin of 145.99% and a negative return on equity of 343.41%. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Society Pass will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Society Pass

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOPA. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Society Pass during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Society Pass by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Society Pass in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Inc is a commerce-as-a-service holding company focused on creating and operating an omni-channel loyalty and rewards platform that connects consumers with a diversified portfolio of e-commerce marketplaces and digital services. Through its proprietary technology, the company enables users to earn and redeem loyalty points across various online and offline merchants, fostering repeat engagement for retail, travel, dining and entertainment partners. Society Pass’s model emphasizes the aggregation of customer data, personalized promotions and co-marketing programs to drive sales and brand awareness for its partner network.

The company’s core offerings include an e-commerce marketplace that spans categories such as consumer electronics, health and beauty, groceries, and lifestyle products.

