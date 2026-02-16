Sylvamo Corporation $SLVM Holdings Lifted by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 309.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,174 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Sylvamo worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the second quarter valued at about $8,146,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Sylvamo by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Sylvamo by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,616 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SLVM opened at $51.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.50. Sylvamo Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.51 and a 52 week high of $73.73.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Sylvamo had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Sylvamo’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sylvamo Corporation will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Positive Sentiment: Company reported quarterly revenue and (headline) EPS roughly in line with or slightly above street expectations, which could be supportive vs. low estimates. BusinessWire Release

Company reported quarterly revenue and (headline) EPS roughly in line with or slightly above street expectations, which could be supportive vs. low estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Management framed 2026 as a volatile year and provided a slide deck / call that outlines actions to navigate market volatility — useful for longer-term assessment but creates short-term uncertainty. TipRanks Summary

Management framed 2026 as a volatile year and provided a slide deck / call that outlines actions to navigate market volatility — useful for longer-term assessment but creates short-term uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Conflicting reports from call transcripts showed a much weaker EPS figure (reported as $0.825 in some transcripts vs. $1.05 consensus), which likely triggered investor concern and selling given the discrepancy. InsiderMonkey Transcript Seeking Alpha Transcript

Conflicting reports from call transcripts showed a much weaker EPS figure (reported as $0.825 in some transcripts vs. $1.05 consensus), which likely triggered investor concern and selling given the discrepancy. Negative Sentiment: Underlying fundamentals show weakness: quarterly revenue was down ~8.2% year-over-year and EPS is substantially below last year’s level (from ~$1.94 to ~$1.08 reported), pressuring margins and investor expectations. That backdrop amplifies sensitivity to any mixed messaging. Zacks Coverage

Underlying fundamentals show weakness: quarterly revenue was down ~8.2% year-over-year and EPS is substantially below last year’s level (from ~$1.94 to ~$1.08 reported), pressuring margins and investor expectations. That backdrop amplifies sensitivity to any mixed messaging. Negative Sentiment: Trading showed elevated volume and price weakness today as investors dig through the mixed messages; higher volatility and unclear guidance increase downside risk near-term. MarketBeat Quote & Stats

SLVM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Sylvamo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sylvamo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Sylvamo Corporation, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SLVM, is a leading global producer of uncoated freesheet paper. The company was established in October 2021 through a spin-off from International Paper, creating an independent entity focused exclusively on the development, manufacturing and marketing of high-quality uncoated paper products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Sylvamo draws on decades of industry experience inherited from its predecessor, positioning itself to meet evolving customer needs in paper-based communications and packaging applications.

The company’s core product portfolio includes office and digital print papers, direct mail and marketing materials, catalog and commercial printing papers, and a range of specialty and value-added grades.

