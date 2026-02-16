Sylvamo Corporation $SLVM Holdings Lifted by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 309.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,174 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Sylvamo worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the second quarter valued at about $8,146,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Sylvamo by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Sylvamo by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,616 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sylvamo Trading Down 5.8%
NYSE:SLVM opened at $51.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.50. Sylvamo Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.51 and a 52 week high of $73.73.
Sylvamo Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.
Key Sylvamo News
Here are the key news stories impacting Sylvamo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported quarterly revenue and (headline) EPS roughly in line with or slightly above street expectations, which could be supportive vs. low estimates. BusinessWire Release
- Neutral Sentiment: Management framed 2026 as a volatile year and provided a slide deck / call that outlines actions to navigate market volatility — useful for longer-term assessment but creates short-term uncertainty. TipRanks Summary
- Negative Sentiment: Conflicting reports from call transcripts showed a much weaker EPS figure (reported as $0.825 in some transcripts vs. $1.05 consensus), which likely triggered investor concern and selling given the discrepancy. InsiderMonkey Transcript Seeking Alpha Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Underlying fundamentals show weakness: quarterly revenue was down ~8.2% year-over-year and EPS is substantially below last year’s level (from ~$1.94 to ~$1.08 reported), pressuring margins and investor expectations. That backdrop amplifies sensitivity to any mixed messaging. Zacks Coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Trading showed elevated volume and price weakness today as investors dig through the mixed messages; higher volatility and unclear guidance increase downside risk near-term. MarketBeat Quote & Stats
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SLVM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Sylvamo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sylvamo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sylvamo
Sylvamo Company Profile
Sylvamo Corporation, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SLVM, is a leading global producer of uncoated freesheet paper. The company was established in October 2021 through a spin-off from International Paper, creating an independent entity focused exclusively on the development, manufacturing and marketing of high-quality uncoated paper products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Sylvamo draws on decades of industry experience inherited from its predecessor, positioning itself to meet evolving customer needs in paper-based communications and packaging applications.
The company’s core product portfolio includes office and digital print papers, direct mail and marketing materials, catalog and commercial printing papers, and a range of specialty and value-added grades.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sylvamo
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- URGENT: Sell this stock immediately
- They just tried to kill gold
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.