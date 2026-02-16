Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $912,000 Stock Position in Tompkins Financial Corporation $TMP

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,847 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of Tompkins Financial worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 37.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 24,249 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 290.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 8.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

TMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tompkins Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $82.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.79. Tompkins Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.16 and a 52 week high of $86.95.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $257.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.16 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 27.82%. Analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Corporation will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.68. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,531.96. This trade represents a 16.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) is a bank holding company headquartered in Ithaca, New York, that provides a diversified range of financial services. Through its principal banking subsidiary, Tompkins Trust Company, the firm offers commercial and consumer banking products including checking and savings accounts, mortgage loans, and credit facilities. Beyond traditional banking, Tompkins Financial delivers asset management, trust and estate planning, retirement services and investment advisory solutions.

In addition to its core banking operations, Tompkins Financial operates Tompkins Insurance Agencies, which offers property and casualty, life and health insurance coverages to individuals and businesses.

