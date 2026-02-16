Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New Investment in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,394.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISTB opened at $48.94 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $48.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.11.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

