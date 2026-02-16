Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 36,326 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 73.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 36,326 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,047,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,577,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,880,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,271,239,000 after acquiring an additional 490,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,884,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $804,753,000 after acquiring an additional 381,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,459,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $473,036,000 after acquiring an additional 123,520 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 122.1% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,441,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,405 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IFF stock opened at $82.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.14 and a 12 month high of $86.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.05). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 3.20%.The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IFF. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.84.

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $100 and kept an "overweight" rating — the largest PT bump cited (roughly 20% upside), providing a strong buy-side catalyst.

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $100 and kept an “overweight” rating — the largest PT bump cited (roughly 20% upside), providing a strong buy-side catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup boosted its PT to $95 and reiterated a “buy” rating, another near-term bullish endorsement that supports upward momentum. Citigroup PT Raise

Citigroup boosted its PT to $95 and reiterated a “buy” rating, another near-term bullish endorsement that supports upward momentum. Positive Sentiment: Barclays lifted its price target to $91 and maintained an “overweight” call, adding further analyst support. Barclays PT Raise

Barclays lifted its price target to $91 and maintained an “overweight” call, adding further analyst support. Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer upgraded IFF from “market perform” to “outperform” and set a $97 target, signaling increased confidence in the turnaround story. Oppenheimer Upgrade

Oppenheimer upgraded IFF from “market perform” to “outperform” and set a $97 target, signaling increased confidence in the turnaround story. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its PT to $85 and kept an “outperform” view, adding to the cluster of buy-side revisions. Mizuho PT Raise

Mizuho raised its PT to $85 and kept an “outperform” view, adding to the cluster of buy-side revisions. Neutral Sentiment: BNP Paribas trimmed its PT slightly to $88 (from $89) but still rates the shares “outperform” — a modest calibration rather than a reversal of conviction. BNP Paribas PT Adjust

BNP Paribas trimmed its PT slightly to $88 (from $89) but still rates the shares “outperform” — a modest calibration rather than a reversal of conviction. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results were mixed: revenue of $2.59B beat estimates modestly but was down ~6.6% Y/Y and EPS of $0.80 missed consensus (~$0.85). Profitability contracted versus prior year, which creates near-term performance risk. Q4 Earnings Release

Q4 results were mixed: revenue of $2.59B beat estimates modestly but was down ~6.6% Y/Y and EPS of $0.80 missed consensus (~$0.85). Profitability contracted versus prior year, which creates near-term performance risk. Negative Sentiment: Third-party summaries highlight sharper profitability declines (net income and operating profit down materially) and other mixed cash-flow metrics — these details amplify downside risk if execution or margins don’t recover. Quiver Quant Coverage

Third-party summaries highlight sharper profitability declines (net income and operating profit down materially) and other mixed cash-flow metrics — these details amplify downside risk if execution or margins don’t recover. Negative Sentiment: FY2026 revenue guidance was set at roughly $10.5B–$10.8B vs. a ~$10.7B consensus — the midpoint is in line but the range keeps guidance slightly uncertain; EPS guidance was unclear in the release, increasing ambiguity. Investor Presentation / Press Release

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF’s research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

