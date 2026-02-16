Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 419,360 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. $INN

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 419,360 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.14% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INN. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at $47,846,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 3,028.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 588,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 569,400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 615,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 191,668 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $892,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INN shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down from $5.75) on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Summit Redstone set a $4.50 price target on Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $5.00 target price on Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Down 2.5%

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Director Mehulkumar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 444,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,387.80. The trade was a 5.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Hotel Properties is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and operates branded select-service hotels and extended-stay properties across the United States. The company focuses on upper-midscale and upscale lodging segments, targeting established national brands to combine the operational efficiencies of limited-service properties with strong franchise affiliation.

The company’s portfolio comprises over thirty hotels carrying well-known flags such as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and IHG.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.