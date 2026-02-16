Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 63,258 Shares of Magnite, Inc. $MGNI

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,258 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Magnite were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Magnite by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnite by 113.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 231,213 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Magnite by 24.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 9.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 404,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 36,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 103.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 109,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 55,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert F. Spillane sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $177,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 53,917 shares in the company, valued at $766,699.74. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean Patrick Buckley sold 4,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $59,131.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 271,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,230. This trade represents a 1.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,439 shares of company stock worth $663,671. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $11.70 on Monday. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $26.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Magnite, Inc (NASDAQ: MGNI) operates as an independent sell-side advertising platform that enables publishers and digital media owners to monetize their inventory through programmatic advertising. Formed in 2020 through the merger of Rubicon Project and Telaria, Magnite combines technologies for desktop, mobile, connected television (CTV) and digital out-of-home (DOOH) ad exchanges. The company provides an end-to-end solution designed to help media owners optimize yield across open marketplaces, private marketplaces and programmatic guaranteed deals.

At the core of Magnite’s offering is its supply-side platform (SSP), which connects publishers’ ad impressions to demand-side platforms (DSPs) through real-time bidding (RTB).

