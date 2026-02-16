Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Position Raised by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 10.3% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ballast Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $42,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,253,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,476,000 after buying an additional 165,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,176,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,580,000 after buying an additional 215,390 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,551,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,645,000 after acquiring an additional 540,546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,388,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,017,000 after acquiring an additional 129,418 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,342,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,795,000 after acquiring an additional 173,325 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $276.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.12. The stock has a market cap of $73.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $281.47.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

