Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $11,102,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 63.9% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $250,213,000 after purchasing an additional 86,978 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.1% in the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 172.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $198.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,925,398.28. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 42,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,277 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on Amazon.com to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.48.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

