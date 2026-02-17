Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $314.8696.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays upgraded Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th.

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.03, for a total transaction of $2,271,227.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 18,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,258,381.39. This represents a 30.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $150,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,556.60. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,544 shares of company stock valued at $15,320,417. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 30.9% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADI opened at $337.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

