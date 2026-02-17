Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $17.53 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 51.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,921 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.5% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 119,865 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,319,000 after buying an additional 12,620 shares during the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 56,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the third quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 5.4% during the third quarter. AJ Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $36,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,618,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,483,201.88. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $291,731,692. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. CICC Research boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure raised shares of NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.20.

NVDA stock opened at $182.85 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.67 and its 200-day moving average is $183.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

