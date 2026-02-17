AxoGen (AXGN) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $59.8990 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. AxoGen has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -664.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.96.

Insider Transactions at AxoGen

In related news, CEO Michael D. Dale sold 61,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $1,918,260.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 88,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,239.77. This trade represents a 40.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathy Johnson Weiler sold 46,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $1,378,596.15. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,680 shares of company stock valued at $9,174,052. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AxoGen

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 287.8% during the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners grew its stake in AxoGen by 362.4% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

AXGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on AxoGen from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. JMP Securities set a $34.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AxoGen from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of AxoGen from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AxoGen

About AxoGen

(Get Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc is a Florida-based medical technology company that develops and commercializes surgical solutions for peripheral nerve damage. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Alachua, Florida, the company focuses on restoring nerve function and improving patient outcomes through innovative biologic and engineered products. AxoGen’s offerings address a range of traumatic and iatrogenic injuries, offering alternatives to traditional nerve autografts.

The company’s core product portfolio includes the Avance® Nerve Graft, a decellularized human nerve allograft designed to bridge nerve gaps without the need for a secondary harvest site, and the Axoguard® Nerve Connector and Protector devices, which facilitate nerve coaptation and protect repaired sites from surrounding scar tissue.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.