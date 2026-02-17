Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 511.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 64,279 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 17,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $305.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Susquehanna set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. This trade represents a 73.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 504,934 shares in the company, valued at $105,026,272. The trade was a 0.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,377 shares of company stock worth $9,236,277. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $198.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

