Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Acquires New Position in Alcoa $AA

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter worth approximately $97,933,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Alcoa by 178.8% in the second quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 4,814,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,298 shares during the period. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,893,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Alcoa by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,737,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,863,000 after purchasing an additional 959,240 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,569,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,312,000 after purchasing an additional 861,383 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AA stock opened at $59.92 on Tuesday. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.77.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Alcoa’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Argus set a $45.00 target price on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alcoa from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Alcoa Corporation is a global industry leader in the production and management of aluminum, offering an integrated value chain that spans bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum smelting and the fabrication of value-added products. The company’s operations are organized into segments that include raw material extraction, chemical processing and the manufacture of metal mill products and engineered solutions.

Alcoa’s product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as aerospace, automotive, packaging, construction, electrical and industrial applications.

