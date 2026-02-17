Boston Beer (SAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Boston Beer to post earnings of ($2.32) per share and revenue of $381.7510 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Boston Beer Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SAM opened at $247.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.03. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $185.34 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SAM. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $246.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 55.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 22,129 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Boston Beer by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc (NYSE: SAM) is a leading craft brewer headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 1984 by Jim Koch, the company has focused on producing high-quality, distinctive beers and beverages for retail, on-premise, and distribution partners across the United States. Its operations include brewing, packaging, marketing and distribution, supported by a network of wholly owned brewing facilities and strategic partnerships with regional breweries.

Boston Beer’s flagship brand, Samuel Adams Boston Lager, helped establish the modern U.S.

