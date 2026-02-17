Callahan Advisors LLC Buys 8,094 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,306 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.5% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $29,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. S&P Equity Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Melius Research lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.20.

NVIDIA stock opened at $182.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.67 and its 200 day moving average is $183.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $3,514,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,352,503.20. This trade represents a 17.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $291,731,692. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

