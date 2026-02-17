Caprock Group LLC Makes New $736,000 Investment in Textron Inc. $TXT

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,206 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 270.7% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,005,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,759,000 after buying an additional 734,478 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Textron by 62.0% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,231,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,876,000 after buying an additional 471,274 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,714,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $217,945,000 after buying an additional 451,017 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Textron by 467.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 384,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,850,000 after acquiring an additional 316,553 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXT. Citigroup dropped their target price on Textron from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Textron from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

NYSE:TXT opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.97.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.01). Textron had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 6.22%.The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

