Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $67.2560 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

Shares of CGBD opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Carlyle Secured Lending has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carlyle Secured Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Carlyle Secured Lending in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlyle Secured Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Secured Lending

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 71.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 4.6% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 19.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc (NASDAQ: CGBD) is a closed-end, non-diversified business development company that provides customized debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. Chartered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the company invests primarily in floating-rate senior secured loans, including first-lien, unitranche and one-stop structures. Its objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through disciplined credit selection and active portfolio management.

The firm focuses on U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.