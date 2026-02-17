Colrain Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bunge Global SA $BG

Colrain Capital LLC boosted its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares during the quarter. Bunge Global comprises about 3.6% of Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $122.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $124.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. Bunge Global had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $23.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christos Dimopoulos sold 25,300 shares of Bunge Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total transaction of $2,387,561.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 104,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,865,156.69. The trade was a 19.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bunge Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bunge Global from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company’s core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

