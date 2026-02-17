Colrain Capital LLC Buys 5,800 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Colrain Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for 3.4% of Colrain Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $345.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.60. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $369.59.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.27%.

Insider Activity

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Samir Mehta sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.85, for a total value of $1,640,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,636.60. This trade represents a 45.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.57.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company’s offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

Featured Articles

