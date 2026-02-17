Core Alternative Capital Sells 3,805 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Core Alternative Capital decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.7% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $186,420,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447,045 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 22,085.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,671,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JMP Securities set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.48.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total transaction of $583,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 505,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,993,927.48. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,277. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
AMZN stock opened at $198.79 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.57.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and technicals make a bullish case — market commentators note Amazon is deeply oversold (multi-year low RSI) and several analysts have reiterated buy ratings, arguing upside is large if the stock stabilizes. Amazon Erases a Year of Gains—2 Reasons the Market’s Wrong
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying: prominent funds (including Soros Fund Management, Baupost and others) have reportedly increased AMZN stakes recently, a vote of confidence from large investors that can support the stock. Soros Fund Management boosts Amazon.com stake by 133,385 shares
- Positive Sentiment: Options income opportunity: one-month put options at strikes 10–15% below current levels show attractive yields, which can entice value buyers and create a floor for downside. Amazon Put Options at Lower Strike Prices Have High Yields
- Neutral Sentiment: Amazon moving into AI-content marketplaces — partnering with publishers to sell content to AI firms could open new advertising/content revenue but timing and monetization remain uncertain. Tech Giants Look to Bridge AI and Publishing Worlds
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-lived service disruptions — a Cloudflare incident affected X and some AWS customers; these operational blips can spur headlines but haven’t signaled broad, lasting AWS weakness. Cloudflare Reports Issues as X and Amazon Web Services Are Disrupted
- Negative Sentiment: Massive AI spending and capex worries — reports that Amazon plans up to $200B in AI-related spending have spooked investors who fear near-term profit pressure and a hit to key metrics, driving much of the recent selloff. Amazon Spends $200 Billion on AI Amid Cloud Competition
- Negative Sentiment: PR backlash: Amazon’s Ring faced consumer revulsion over a Super Bowl ad depicting AI surveillance, creating short-term brand/PR risk that may amplify negative sentiment. Amazon’s Ring decides maybe partnering with a police surveillance firm is a bad idea after wide revulsion at Super Bowl ad
- Negative Sentiment: Some sell-side caution: at least one research shop recently trimmed its price target, reflecting uncertainty about how the spending cycle will affect near-term returns. New Street Research Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $285.00
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
