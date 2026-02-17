Cornerstone Advisory LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $50.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 110.24 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 482.61%.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

