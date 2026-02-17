Debenhams Capital (LON:DEBS) Shares Down 6.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Debenhams Capital PLC (LON:DEBS – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.50 and last traded at GBX 21. Approximately 2,048,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,637,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DEBS shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 20 target price on shares of Debenhams Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Shore Capital Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Debenhams Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Debenhams Capital has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 17.50.

Debenhams Capital Stock Down 9.4%

The stock has a market cap of £274.84 million and a PE ratio of -2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.18.

Debenhams Capital (LON:DEBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Debenhams Capital Company Profile

Founded in the heart of Manchester’s historic textile district in 2006 by Mahmud Kamani and Carol Kane as boohoo, the group today is home to a portfolio of innovative fashion brands targeting style and quality conscious consumers with up-to-date and inspirational fashion. What started as one brand, growing extensively in the UK and Internationally, is today a platform of multiple brands servicing customers globally, generating sales in excess of £1bn.

Almost half of our products are designed and sourced in the UK and distributed globally from our international distribution centres based in the North of England.

Featured Stories

