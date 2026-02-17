Defence (LON:ALRT) Trading Down 6.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Defence Holdings (LON:ALRT – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.15 and last traded at GBX 1.26. 16,377,685 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 24,826,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35.

Defence Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.91 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80.

Defence (LON:ALRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.17) EPS for the quarter.

About Defence

Headquartered in London, Defence Holdings PLC is a publicly listed company trading under the stock ticker (ALRT) dedicated to delivering high-performance defence and security solutions for the UK and European markets. Leveraging deep capital-markets expertise and a network of technology partners, the Company intends to develop and acquire advanced sensors, AI-driven analytics, secure communications and autonomous platforms that enhance the operational advantage of its customers across land, sea, air, space and cyber domains.

