DigitalOcean (DOCN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

DigitalOcean Stock Up 6.7%

NYSE DOCN opened at $68.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.76. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,420,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,467,000 after acquiring an additional 252,303 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in DigitalOcean by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,660,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,430,000 after purchasing an additional 426,264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,359,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,432,000 after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,318,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,445,000 after buying an additional 217,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,194,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,496,000 after buying an additional 568,823 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc is a cloud infrastructure provider that focuses on simplicity, performance and developer experience. The company offers a range of cloud services designed to help software developers, startups and small- to medium-sized businesses deploy, manage and scale applications. Its flagship offering, Droplets, provides virtual private servers that can be configured with various CPU, memory and storage options. In addition to compute instances, DigitalOcean’s platform includes managed Kubernetes, scalable object and block storage, managed databases, load balancers and networking capabilities such as Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and Floating IPs.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, DigitalOcean was created with the goal of making cloud computing more accessible to individual developers and smaller teams.

