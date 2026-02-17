Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $1.0940 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

ELAN stock opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $26.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.30, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19.

In other news, insider Rajeev A. Modi purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $95,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 123,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,339.06. The trade was a 3.79% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $478,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 167,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,250. The trade was a 15.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 43,450 shares of company stock worth $937,883 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 56.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,468,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961,457 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,787,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,872 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,291,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,697 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,771,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,612,000 after purchasing an additional 799,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 29.1% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,886,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,216,000 after buying an additional 649,820 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Argus raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco’s portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

