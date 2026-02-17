Enviri (NVRI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share and revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Get Enviri alerts:

Enviri Stock Performance

Shares of NVRI stock opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. Enviri has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Insider Transactions at Enviri

In other news, SVP Jennifer Ott Kozak sold 9,692 shares of Enviri stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $176,200.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,730.58. The trade was a 54.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enviri

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enviri by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enviri by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,692,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,484,000 after buying an additional 691,949 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Enviri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,367,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Enviri by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,516,000 after buying an additional 140,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Enviri to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enviri in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. CJS Securities upgraded Enviri to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Enviri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enviri

Enviri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enviri Inc (NYSE: NVRI) is a provider of environmental monitoring, data intelligence and sustainability solutions for critical infrastructure and industrial operations. The company integrates Internet of Things (IoT) sensor hardware, cloud-based analytics and field services to collect, process and visualize environmental data. Enviri’s platform supports real-time monitoring and historical trend analysis across water, air and wastewater streams to help clients meet regulatory requirements and manage environmental risk.

Enviri’s product suite includes ruggedized sensor networks, remote data loggers, automated sampling systems and a web-based analytics portal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.