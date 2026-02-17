EOG Resources (EOG) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect EOG Resources to post earnings of $2.21 per share and revenue of $5.3593 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $120.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.35. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $101.59 and a 52 week high of $135.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Johnson Rice reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. KeyCorp lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.30.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total transaction of $211,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,810,180.72. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 3,790.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 389 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

