EQTEC (LON:EQT) Stock Price Down 8.2% – Should You Sell?

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 and last traded at GBX 0.05. Approximately 326,719,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 132,002,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £452,028.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.07.

EQTEC is a world-leading technology innovation company enabling the Net Zero Future through advanced solutions for hydrogen, biofuels, SNG and other energy production.

We provide solutions for two of the world’s greatest challenges: managing rising levels of waste and meeting the growing demand for clean energy.

EQTEC designs and supplies advanced gasification solutions and has a higher efficiency product offering that it is modular and scalable from 1MW to 30MW. Commercial plants have been built and are operated using EQTEC’s technology.

