Exchange Bank Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Exchange Bank increased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.0% of Exchange Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Exchange Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. S&P Equity Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $182.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.67 and its 200 day moving average is $183.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.99%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $3,514,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,352,503.20. This represents a 17.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

