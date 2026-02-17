Exchange Bank Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Exchange Bank increased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.0% of Exchange Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Exchange Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key NVIDIA News
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain highly bullish ahead of Q4 earnings, arguing catalysts (GTC developer conference, product updates) and institutional accumulation could drive further gains. NVIDIA Analysts Say Buy Ahead of Q4 Earnings, With Conviction
- Positive Sentiment: Third-party partners expanding ties with NVIDIA’s ecosystem (e.g., CoreWeave) signal stronger end-market adoption of NVIDIA GPUs and services. Analysts Reaffirm Buy on CoreWeave (CRWV) Following Expanded NVIDIA Partnership and Growth Plans
- Positive Sentiment: Major funds and hedge managers have been adding to NVDA or increasing exposure (recent filings and buys reported), which supports demand and provides a bid under the stock. Maverick Capital Boosts Nvidia Stake, Buying 843,025 Shares
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces rank NVDA among top AI investments and compare it favorably to peers (Broadcom, AMD) — useful context but not immediate stock-moving news. NVIDIA vs. Broadcom: Which AI Chip Stock Is the Better Buy Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: General investor guides and “best stocks” lists continue to feature NVDA due to long-term AI secular tailwinds; these boost sentiment but are lower-impact near-term. The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
- Negative Sentiment: Concerns about big-tech capex slowing or not meeting expectations are resurfacing; analysts warn this could dent demand for AI infrastructure and pressure revenues if spending pulls back. Nvidia May Be At Risk As Big Tech Capex Concerns Mount
- Negative Sentiment: Company-level noise: CEO Jensen Huang has pulled out of the India AI summit, a ticketed event where visibility and customer/partner meetings could have mattered—investors may read this as a short-term negative signal. Nvidia CEO Pulls Out Of AI Event
- Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling reported in recent months is weighing on sentiment; visible insider exits can amplify profit-taking after NVDA’s big run. NVIDIA Stock (NVDA) Opinions on AI Chip Demand
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/competitive risk: analysts and commentators flag accelerating Chinese AI capabilities and geopolitical shifts that could pressure long-term pricing power and market share. China’s tech shock threatens the U.S. AI monopoly and is ‘just getting started’
Analyst Ratings Changes
NVIDIA Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $182.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.67 and its 200 day moving average is $183.38.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.
NVIDIA Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.99%.
Insider Transactions at NVIDIA
In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $3,514,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,352,503.20. This represents a 17.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
