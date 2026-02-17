Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 57,567 Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro $IAUM

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 762,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,567 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $29,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 15.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter valued at $7,793,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,193,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IAUM opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $55.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average is $41.02.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

