Fifth Third Bancorp Has $32.80 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,822 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $32,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,557,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,120,747,000 after buying an additional 448,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,131,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,945,791,000 after acquiring an additional 297,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,217,826,000 after purchasing an additional 218,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $602,551,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,844,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,723,000 after purchasing an additional 40,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Aaron Powell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $1,937,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,096. This trade represents a 45.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total value of $42,274.92. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.8%

YUM opened at $160.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.74. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.33 and a twelve month high of $165.32.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 18.98%.Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.29.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc (NYSE: YUM) is a global quick-service restaurant company that develops, operates and franchises a portfolio of well-known restaurant brands. The company’s principal brands are KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, each focused on distinct product categories—KFC on fried chicken and related menu items, Pizza Hut on pizza and complementary offerings, and Taco Bell on Mexican-inspired quick-service food. Yum! is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky and was formed as Tricon Global Restaurants in 1997 when PepsiCo spun off its restaurant businesses, later adopting the Yum! Brands name.

The company’s operating model centers on brand development, system growth and franchising; a large portion of its restaurants are operated by independent franchisees, and Yum! generates revenue through franchise royalties and fees in addition to sales from company-operated locations.

Featured Stories

