Fifth Third Bancorp Has $33.12 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $33,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 363.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total transaction of $3,841,015.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at $15,977,231.82. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

NYSE MMC opened at $182.39 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.18 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The firm has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

