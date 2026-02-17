Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 34,251 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,251 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $39,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.52 and a 52 week high of $87.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.50 and its 200-day moving average is $76.69.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.