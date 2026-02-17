Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 766,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,638 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $37,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 446.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.79.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $1,952,626.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 97,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,203.20. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.46. The company has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.02%.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

