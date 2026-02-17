Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 66,355 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Founders Financial Alliance LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 72.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,355 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,908,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,291,000 after buying an additional 108,624 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 383.4% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 31,514 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after buying an additional 15,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 177.8% in the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 54,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 34,874 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance
SPSM opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average of $47.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.