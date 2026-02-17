General Dynamics Corporation $GD Stock Position Increased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 3,306.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 871,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $297,029,000 after purchasing an additional 845,482 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 25.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,439,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,003,444,000 after purchasing an additional 691,340 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 142.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 438,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,838,000 after buying an additional 257,534 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 43.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 762,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,294,000 after buying an additional 229,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $347.83 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $369.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.06. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.01%.The company had revenue of $14.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GD shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, January 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Melius Research raised General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total value of $6,818,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,808.48. This represents a 35.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

