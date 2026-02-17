GSK (LON:GSK) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,230 and last traded at GBX 2,224.40, with a volume of 22655818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,184.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,600 to GBX 1,675 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 target price on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,600 to GBX 1,660 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,940 price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,917.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64. The company has a market cap of £89.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,888.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,702.91.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 172 EPS for the quarter. GSK had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 175.980975 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,114 per share, for a total transaction of £52,850. Also, insider Wendy Becker acquired 441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,809 per share, with a total value of £7,977.69. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,343. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D. The company offers shingles, meningitis, respiratory syncytial virus, flu, polio, influenza, and pandemic vaccines. It also provides medicines for HIV, oncology, respiratory/immunology, and other specialty medicine products, as well as inhaled medicines for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and antibiotics for infections.

