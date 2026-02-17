Hyster-Yale (HY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Hyster-Yale Trading Up 1.9%

Hyster-Yale stock opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.39. Hyster-Yale has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average is $34.54. The company has a market cap of $698.37 million, a P/E ratio of 281.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Hyster-Yale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Hyster-Yale’s payout ratio is presently 1,028.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HY. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Valueworks LLC raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 399,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,865,000 after buying an additional 99,538 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 144,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 43,822 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 33,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HY. Roth Mkm set a $40.00 price target on Hyster-Yale in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hyster-Yale in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Hyster-Yale Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of a wide range of industrial lift trucks, container handlers and aftermarket parts and services. Operating under the Hyster and Yale brand names, the company designs, engineers and assembles counterbalanced lift trucks, narrow-aisle trucks and specialty vehicles for clients in distribution, manufacturing, retail and warehousing.

The company’s product portfolio includes electric, diesel and LPG-powered forklifts, as well as reach stackers, empty container handlers and terminal tractors.

