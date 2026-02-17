iShares MBS ETF $MBB Stock Position Boosted by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,184,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,468 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $112,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 106.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB opened at $96.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.47 and its 200-day moving average is $95.15. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $90.84 and a one year high of $96.55.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.3347 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

