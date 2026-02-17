JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Position Boosted by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,802 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of JPST opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.24 and a beta of 0.01. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $50.79.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
