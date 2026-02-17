Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Trading Down 10% – Time to Sell?

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report) dropped 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.45 and last traded at GBX 0.45. Approximately 309,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 925,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50.

Karelian Diamond Resources Trading Down 10.0%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.58. The firm has a market cap of £883,962.00, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

About Karelian Diamond Resources

(Get Free Report)

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland. The company also explores for nickel, copper, and platinum metals in Northern Ireland. Karelian Diamond Resources Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.