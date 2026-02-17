Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,391,257 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 465.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,690,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391,257 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $71,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGDV. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 56.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 104.4% during the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 16,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $46.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.1928 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This is an increase from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

