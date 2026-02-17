Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $38,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $155.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.11 and its 200 day moving average is $142.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $157.29.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

