Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,957 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $37,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC increased its position in Tesla by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Phillip Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.09.

Tesla Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $417.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $443.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.12.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,145,215.90. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

