Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $17.51 Million in Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF $QDVO

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:QDVO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 602,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,505,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 82,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $932,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF Stock Performance

QDVO stock opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $582.82 million, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.04. Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.5%.

The Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF (QDVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund holds long exposure to the Russell 1000 Growth Index and writes exchange-traded call options on them. The fund offers a balanced approach to growth and income by actively managing a narrow portfolio of large-cap US equities with strong growth potential. QDVO was launched on Aug 22, 2024 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

