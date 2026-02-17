Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF $USTB

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 5,778.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,430,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389,445 shares during the period. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $123,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USTB opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $51.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.90.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1831 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

